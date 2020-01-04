Stoughton could see construction begin this year on the residential subdivision at Kettle Park West, the westside development anchored by the Wal-Mart Supercenter.
If construction begins this year, Stoughtonites can expect to see 195 housing units to the area north and west of the commercial center at the intersection of Hwy. 138 and U.S. Hwy. 51. But its developer has requested $3 million in taxpayer financing – down from $5 million it originally asked for – and the city’s Common Council still needs to determine whether to provide it.
The hope among advocates for the project on the council is that the housing will attract more young families to Stoughton, helping reverse the decline in numbers of students in the Stoughton Area School District.
City staff began working at the end of 2019 on a developer’s agreement with the Forward Development Group, the firm that has handled the construction of Phase I and will also be responsible for Phase II.
Several alders have at times expressed opposition to using more taxpayer funding on the development after the city’s investment in the commercial center drew intense scrutiny and even an advisory referendum between 2013 and 2014.
But the public reaction to Phase II, which also includes a hotel and a senior apartment complex, has so far been more muted. Ald. Jean Ligocki said little opposition had been expressed at listening sessions across the city.
Mayor Tim Swadley called the council’s decision to begin working on a TIF agreement with FDG “a major step forward.”