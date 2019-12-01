The public input survey on the Local Historic Landmark District will be available on the city’s website until at least Dec. 12.
The Landmarks Commission is hoping for residents to provide feedback on the proposal to create a local historic district of 67 downtown buildings from Fifth Street to the Yahara River.
The commission would have approval authority over exterior changes to the buildings, including painting, sign placement, window replacement and structural changes that require a building permit. That authority, currently under the Planning Commission, would not extend to the interior of any building.
The survey starts with 10 informational slides about the district, including what a local historic district is, how it is different from a locally designated landmark and what the design review process entails.
The survey, available at ci.stoughton.wi.us, asks seven questions about concerns for downtown, what respondents love about downtown and whether they would support a local district.
Commission members plan to decide at the next meeting, Dec. 12, when to close the survey.
After the survey is closed, the Lakota Group, a consulting firm that was hired to help with the proposed district, will compile the results and present the results to the commission. Then, the commission will make a decision on whether to present the proposal to the Common Council, and when.