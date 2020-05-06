Touting a progressive record and experienced leadership, State Rep. Gary Hebl (D-Sun Prairie) announced in a Monday, May 4, news release that he will seek re-election in November to continue representing the 46th Assembly District.
“Since my first day in the Capitol, I have worked tirelessly to defend working class families, fund public education, ensure affordable healthcare, and protect our environment,” he said.
So far, Hebl is the only person who has announced candidacy for the district seat. Covering the areas of the City of Stoughton and Pleasant Springs, the seat is up for re-election every two years.
In the release, Hebl cited the ongoing “once-a-century” COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for steady leadership.
“The legislature needs experience to help us navigate the tough fiscal road that lies ahead,” he said. “I will continue to work on behalf of my constituents to ensure that state government focuses on sensible job creation policies that protect the interests of workers.”
According to the release, since being elected in 2005, Hebl has authored or sponsored bills promoting voting rights, job creation, consumer and environmental protection, public education, government accountability, and affordable healthcare. He was named an environmental champion by both the Wisconsin Conservation Voters and the Sierra Club, the Friend of Public Access Award from the Wisconsin Association of Public Education and Government Channels, and the Scales of Justice Award from the Wisconsin State Bar.
Hebl is a small business owner at his law firm Hebl & Hebl, LLP, where he specializes in estate planning, elder law, and real estate law, according to the news release.