Of the greater Stoughton area’s approximately 16,500 voters, 3,575 of them – or around 21.7% – participated in Feb. 18’s state-wide primary election.
There were no local races on the ballot, but Oregonians, Brooklynites and residents of the three surrounding townships voted for one of three state Supreme Court candidates – incumbent Daniel Kelly and challengers Jill Karofsky and Ed Fallone in a nominally nonpartisan race.
The city and four towns all gave Karofsky, a Dane County Circuit Court judge who is backed by progressive groups and individuals, the most votes.
The City of Stoughton had 1,675 voters, or 21% turnout, with Karofsky receiving 935 votes. Kelly, who received an endorsement from President Donald Trump and was appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker, came in second with 444 votes, and Ed Fallone, Marquette University law professor who is also progressive, came in third with 275 votes.
In the Town of Pleasant Springs to the northeast of the city, 495 people cast ballots for a 22% turnout. Karofsky got the most votes from Pleasant Springs residents, getting 232 votes, in comparison to Kelly’s 191 and Fallone’s 67.
For the Town of Dunkirk to the east, which had a 21.5% turnout, Karofsky received 148 votes. Kelly received 97 and Fallone got 36.
Town of Rutland voters to the west had the highest average turnout, with 22.8% (321 votes). Karofsky got 188 from Rutland voters, Kelly got 85 and Fallone received 46.
In the Town of Dunn to the northwest, 798 residents voted, or 22.6%. Karofsky tallied 431 votes, with Kelly coming in second at 269 and Fallone in third with 90.
Kelly won the most votes state-wide, with Karofsky coming in second. The two will vie for the 10-year Supreme Court seat on April 7.
There will be two local races on the April 7 ballot, one for school board and one at the county level. For the Stoughton Area School District board, it’s a four-way race for three at-large seats between incumbents Tim Bubon and Steve Jackson and newcomers Holly Telander and Jessica Royko.
For the Dane County Board of Supervisors two-year seat, two candidates, Kate McGinnity and Kris James Breunig will vie for the District 37 seat that incumbent Bob Salov declined to run for this year.
The April 7 election will also feature a Democratic presidential primary race.