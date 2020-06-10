Stoughton, WI (53589)

Today

Partly cloudy early then windy with showers and a possible thunderstorm this afternoon. High 79F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Wind driven rain showers early then clear overnight. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.