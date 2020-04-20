Two weeks ago, Angie Whitiken had an idea — helping the Stoughton community gain access to free masks to prevent COVID-19 infection.
Now, with 25 people on board taking orders, cutting and sewing fabric and distributing completed products, around 400 people have received those masks.
They call themselves the Stoughton Mask Makers.
Whitiken said if someone wants a mask, all they have to do is send a request to stoughtonmaskmakers@gmail.com.
Whitken advises people to rate themselves on a 1-5 scale. If they mark themselves as a “1,” she said they will be top priority for receiving a mask, and so on. Whitiken organizes when people will receive orders based on the system, she said, and there’s no need to explain the reasoning for your rating.
She encourages people at the highest risk of contracting the COVID-19 infection to reach out, in addition to local organizations serving vulnerable populations.
Once a mask is completed, Whitiken said it becomes available for pickup on her porch. She sets it outside to help practice physical distancing. She said delivery is an available option for people who can’t drive.
Whitiken saw a post requesting masks on the Stoughton, Wisconsin Neighborhood Group Facebook page Friday, April 3. It was the same day the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines about cloth coverings.
According to the CDC website, a significant portion of people with COVID-19 lack symptoms, but can still transmit the disease. This means it can spread between people interacting in close proximity. In light of that research, the CDC recommends wearing face coverings in public settings where physical distancing measures are tough to maintain — grocery stores, for example.
“A couple of people said, ‘I could make you one,’” Whitiken said. “Immediately, it snowballed and there were 50 (mask) requests within 10 minutes.”
She said she soon realized she could help administrate the effort, to help free up hands to sew and cut fabric.
“A lot of people donated fabrics, all completely from things they had laying around,” Whitiken said.
More donated materials included pipe cleaners, strings and pieces of metal to help support the mask on the bridge of the nose.
She said she’s received many kind messages from people who have received masks — some from essential workers designated as such under Gov. Tony Ever’s “Safer at Home” order. Some told Whitiken they didn’t truly feel essential until they obtained a mask — the effort makes them feel that much more valuable to a society handling a pandemic.
“I didn’t realize what I was getting myself into,” Whitiken said. “I’ve been very pleased with how many people have come together.”