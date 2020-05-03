The residential phase of Kettle Park West will wait at least another two weeks for approval of an agreement that includes taxpayer funds.
The Common Council voted 9-3 to postpone a decision on Forward Development Group’s request for $3 million in tax-increment financing from TIF District No. 7 during its April 28 meeting. Alders said that will allow for time to determine what the wetland management plan looks and whether the city or the developer is responsible for the cost of restoring the wetlands behind the Walmart Supercenter, which anchors the commercial part of the development on the city’s west side.
Sid Boersma (Dist. 1), Greg Jenson (D-3) and Fred Hundt (D-4) were the only alders to vote for the financing to move forward.
FDG had formally requested the additional $3 million in July for Phase 2 projects, after the council rejected a 2016 request for an additional $5.4 million. TIF is a public financing method that collects increased taxes from an area over the course of 20 years or more and uses them to pay for infrastructure or developer incentives.
The onsite projects in the request include alleys, trails, interior streets, extensions of existing streets and facilities for managing stormwater runoff.
The 140-acre KPW development, which is built around wetlands and a kettle pond, was annexed from the Town of Rutland in 2013. Verona-based FDG has been working with the city on Kettle Park West since 2009.
Phase 1 is the 32-acre commercial development that includes the Walmart Supercenter, and it was funded by $5.5 million in TIF under a 2015 agreement after two years of controversy, including a pair of referendums in which the majority of voters said they did not want the development and did not want the city to help pay for it.
Phase 2 is an 80-acre subdivision with a plan for 195 housing units and a park.
Under the agreement as presented, the city would maintain the wetland and kettle pond area as part of the stormwater management system after the development is complete.
The postponement could delay completion of KPW Phase 2, FDG’s vice president of operations Ron Henshue said during the April 28 meeting.
There are two options for how the city can pay for managing the pond and wetland, city attorney Matt Dregne told the council.
One would be to put a requirement into the KPW master development agreement that FDG undertakes and be responsible for maintenance and restoration work of the kettle pond. To do so, the city and developer would then have to collaborate on how that would be funded.
The other option, Dregne said, is for the city to take on the restoration costs using additional TIF.
Representatives from FDG argued the TIF agreement can come to a vote even if the master development agreement isn’t approved yet.
Citing Page 8 of the master development agreement, a member of the FDG team said the city has the opportunity to approve public improvement projects related to the TIF agreement.
Dregne advised the council not to approve the TIF agreement until the master development agreement is approved first, because that is what the TIF agreement calls for.
After the meeting, mayor Tim Swadley added that if the TIF agreement were approved before the master development agreement, the documents would conflict.