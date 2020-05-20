The fifth annual Freedom Ride, sponsored by the Otis Sampson American Legion Post 59, has been canceled for this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The ride scheduled for Saturday, June 13, is a fundraiser for the Stoughton Area Veterans Memorial Park, with all proceeds from the benefit going toward park maintenance. The Freedom Ride alternates sponsorship between the Stoughton American Legion and VFW.
Dan Gallagher, one of the founders of the Freedom Ride, said the event has raised more than $25,000 the past four years, and the success of the event comes from the community.
“It all comes from the heart,” Gallagher said. “It’s sad we can’t make it work.”
The 115 to 125 mile ride draws 150 to 180 riders a year. Gallagher said preparations start in December.
Despite the State Supreme Court voting 4-3 last week to overturn Gov. Evers’ “Safer at Home” order, gatherings of 10 or more are still prohibited by a Dane County order.
The Freedom Ride next year is set for June 12.