Four people suffered non life-threatening injuries during a two-vehicle collision after a driver failed to yield to a right-of-way sign, at the intersection of Hwy. 51 and Roby Road on Sunday.
The collision occurred around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, and resulted in the closure of the highway for around an hour.
The Stoughton Police Department, Stoughton Fire Department and Stoughton Area EMS responded to the collision, with ambulances from Oregon, McFarland and Deer-Grove called to assist and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office helping with traffic control, according to a SPD news release.
The collision remains under investigation.