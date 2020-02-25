The City of Stoughton Food Pantry has eased its policy regarding proof of residency and identification.
At a meeting of the city’s Food Pantry committee on Thursday, Feb. 20, members decided clients visiting the food pantry will now need to produce proof of residency in the Stoughton Area School District only once a year, beginning April 1.
Accepted forms for proof of residency include utility bills, leases, current mail, checkbooks and report cards, the city’s website states. Proof of residency will be required only for members of the household 18 and older.
Clients who do not have a residence can be registered as homeless, said Ald. Sid Boersma (Dist. 1) the chair of the committee.
Identification is required for the person picking up the food for the household at every visit. Clients can visit the pantry once every 30 days.
At the Feb. 20 meeting, committee members discussed the changes, with several members saying they wanted to make sure their procedures were consistent and commenting that many clients had trouble producing proof of residency for children under 18.
City deputy clerk Candee Christen told the Hub the new rules will be explained at the annual volunteer training coming up March 12.