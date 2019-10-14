Under the dim lights of the Lageret reception hall on Oct. 1, members of the Stoughton community gave suggestions for helping to shape the heart of the city.
Elected officials, concerned residents and in some cases, entire families filtered into the repurposed tobacco warehouse to help guide potential investment into their downtown. They meticulously browsed six feedback “stations,” scribbling their thoughts onto sticky notes and assessing visual concepts across several image boards.
The open house was the next stage of feedback from the city’s Downtown Revitalization Subcommittee, which is working on a downtown investment plan with engineering firm Ayres Associates.
At a “vision” board asking attendees to vote on what they’d like to see in downtown, participants overwhelmingly recommended filling business vacancies across Main Street, beating out other categories such as housing, parking, events, parks/open spaces and signage.
Several comments left at different stations suggested adding a hotel to help serve the visitors of the opera house and other downtown events. Participants also ranked the good, the bad and the ugly of downtown on a large map of the subcommittee’s project area, which quickly became covered with a constellation of green, yellow and red stickers.