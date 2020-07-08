A proposed expansion of Eugster’s Farm Market is getting a public hearing from the Town of Rutland.
The in-person meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. July 15 in the Town hall garage, 785 Center Road.
Joe Eugster, owner of Eugster’s Farm Market, made a proposal in January to rezone 75.76 acres to expand his agricultural accessory uses at Eugster’s Farm Market and Petting Farm, 3865 Hwy. 138. If the rezoning and permit are approved, it would allow the 349-acre farm to have a larger footprint for its agricultural entertainment events.
Those activities are held up to 200 days a year, according to the application for the expansion. They include the sale of agricultural and dairy products, petting farm, hiking, flower displays, a haunted house, sunflower days, lambing and kidding days, orchard days, corn mazes, pumpkin patches, folk music and Christmas trees available for cutting down.
The planning commission is expected to review the proposal at its meeting on Monday, Aug. 3. The commission could then vote to recommend action to the Town Board, which could vote on it as soon as its Tuesday, Aug. 4 meeting.
The commission discussed the rezoning in January and again in February and had scheduled a hearing for the rezone and permit March 24, but it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It had decided deed restrictions existing on other parts of the land would carry over to the newly rezoned area and the Town Board would need to approve any additional uses.
The July 15 hearing will follow social distancing, and anyone who wishes to speak about the proposal at the public hearing must register prior to the meeting.
The Town Hall will be open for registration at 6 p.m.