On April 2, Town of Dunkirk residents overwhelmingly approved an advisory referendum vote 353-219 to create a Rural Preservation Program.
The program, later approved by the Town Board, taxes residents 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed value to set aside money to purchase rights to keep farmland and open spaces from being developed.
Several years ago, the town had formed a committee, consisting of town supervisors, Plan Commission members and other residents, to explore the idea. The Rural Preservation Monthly Committee held four well-attended educational forums on the proposed referendum in the past two years, including the last March 31.
Town chairman Norm Monsen said a 2004 survey done as part of the town’s Smart Growth plan came back with nearly 90 percent of respondents listing preserving Dunkirk’s rural character as most important. A survey mailed to all town residents in July 2018 indicated 70 percent were in favor of a referendum and raising taxes for the program.
Monsen said development pressure has placed made the need for a land preservation program urgent.
“In the last 10 years, we’ve watched what has happened in places around Dane County and the country, and efforts by local governments to preserve farmland,” he said. “We’ve got some of the best farmland in the world and some of the best farmers in the world, and they do such a good job of caring for the land.”
If a resident wants to apply for the program, a commission would create a ranking system to see whether the land would qualify, and for how much money. The landowner would be paid the difference between the “farm value” and “development value” of the land.