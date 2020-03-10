The state Department of Transportation will host a public involvement meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, in the Stoughton City Council chambers (321 S. Fourth St.) to discuss design plans and schedule for the reconstruction of three intersections along Highway 51 in Stoughton.
According to a Monday, March 9, news release, DOT is developing plans to address safety and operations by constructing roundabouts at the intersections of Hwy. 51/Roby Road/Deer Point Drive, Hwy. 51/138, and Hwy. 51/Hoel/Silverado. The projects are scheduled for construction in 2022.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, provide input and ask questions about the projects. Maps showing the proposed improvements will be on display and WisDOT representatives will be available to discuss the proposed project and address questions or concerns.
For more information, contact WisDOT project manager Alex Hagen at 246-3839 or alex.hagen@dot.wi.gov