Dane County Sheriff’s office suspending evictions, other civil actions
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is temporarily suspending several of its services due to the COVD-19 pandemic, including evictions and other actions based on court orders.
According to a Thursday, March 19 news release, DSCO announced the availability of online forms from Public Health of Madison and Dane County for reporting violations to help enforce the recent county regulations against gatherings of 10 or more people, including restaurants and taverns. The form is available at publichealthmdc.com.
Sheriff Dave Mahoney said in the release he is working closely with his county law enforcement to decrease the number of , people arrested who are brought to jail.
The Dane County Courthouse announced earlier this week that it would limit hearings to being conducted over phone calls or video chat, and postpone jury trials to slow the spread of COVID-19. New applicants are not being accepted into the county’s bail monitoring program as a result.
“Whenever possible we are looking for alternatives to incarcerating people in jail, and issuing a citation or assigning a future court date to appear on the charge,” he said.