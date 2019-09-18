The Dane County Park Commission is proposing to raise a few permit fees for 2020, and is holding a public hearing next week to get feedback on the plans.
The hearing is slated for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the Lyman Anderson Conservation Center, 5201 Fen Oak Dr. Madison, according to a Dane County Parks Department news release from Sept. 13.
Anyone unable to make the meeting who has questions or wishes to offer feedback can email dane-parks@countyofdane.com, or mail the Dane County Park office at 5201 Fen Oak Dr., Room 208, Madison, WI 53718. For a list of current and proposed 2020 park fees, visit danecountyparks.com/Information/fees.
The Park Commission sets the fee structure for services provided in Dane County parks, and each year fees are evaluated and adjusted to offset operational and maintenance costs associated with the various park activities. According to the news release, last year, the Park Commission elected not to raise permit fees but this year has proposed “modest increases in a few service areas,” including camping, disc golf and combined trail permits.
Permits are available online at reservedane.com, by calling 224-3730 or at the parks office at 5201 Fen Oak Dr., Room 208, Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.