In response to unprecedented flooding in the summer of 2018, the Dane County Board formed a 13-member task force in February to study water levels in the Yahara chain of lakes for several months and prepare recommendations.
In April, the group submitted those recommendations, and the county released a technical report that identified opportunities to address flooding by increasing the flow of water through the lakes, including Kegonsa, which has flooded several times in the past decade.
County Executive Joe Parisi announced a sediment-removal project planned for stretch of the Yahara River between Lakes Monona and Waubesa that’s restricting water flowing south through the lakes. With a cost of $2 million, the project is one of six sites the county is planning to target in coming years to “improve water flow, flood storage capacity, and fish and wildlife habitat in the Yahara Lakes,” according to a county news release.
Later phases will include the Lake Kegonsa area. This year’s work was bid out this summer, and work in future years will be carried out as the county secures permitting.
Water comes into the Yahara Chain of Lakes faster than it goes out – taking two inches of rain over two weeks to leave the system, according to a county news release.