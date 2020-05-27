Looking to help prevent future flooding, the first phase in Dane County’s planned removal of more than 3,000 dump trucks’ worth of sediment to improve the Yahara lakes has begun.
On Thursday, May 21, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced the county has started work on the first phase of its Yahara Chain of Lakes Sediment Removal Project, between Lakes Monona and Waubesa. In a county news release, he said the goal is to remove around 40,000 cubic yards of sediment in the first part of the $3.25 million project intended to improve water flow, flood storage capacity and wildlife habitat.
The location between Lakes Monona and Waubesa is one of six sites the county is targeting in a five-phase project, with each carried out as the county secures permitting. The goal is to complete the majority of the first-phase dredging by late summer, according to the news release.
Workers will use hydraulic dredging to remove between two to three feet of sediment about 50 feet wide and 1.5 miles long, and pump it around three miles away using booster pumps. A dewatering basin will be built to collect sediment.
In the future, the county will be able to do its own hydraulic sediment removal, after the 2020 county budget included $5 million to create a sediment removal crew and equipment.
“This will ensure for years to come that Dane County has the equipment and staff expertise in-house to manage work demands created by the new realities that pose unique challenges to a quickly growing area with diverse water resources,” Parisi said in the news release.
Last month, Dane County released its community-wide Climate Action Plan, which included newly published climate modeling by University of Wisconsin-Madison scientists. The modeling predicts southern Wisconsin will continue to get hotter and wetter, and it’s highly likely large precipitation events will continue to increase in frequency and intensity.
Heavy rains in June 2018 caused Lake Kegonsa to reach 100-year flood levels, and had a close call two months later, prompting the county to put no wake orders on the lake for weeks at a time.
“Climate change will continue to bring heavy rains to our area,” he said. “With this initiative, we hope to improve the flow of water through the Yahara Lakes system and help mitigate future flooding risk.”