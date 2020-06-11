Members of the Stoughton City Council pledge to work to end racial disparities in Stoughton.
At the Tuesday, June, 9 Common Council meeting a resolution condemning racism and hate and dedicated the body to strive for racial equity passed 10-1, with one abstention by Alderperson Sid Boersma (Dist. 1), stating the document needed more time to be carefully crafted.
The council also made a proclamation to recognize Juneteenth – referring to June 19, 1865, the day in which the Emancipation Proclamation was read to enslaved African Americans.
The resolution was drafted on the heels of national protest against the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd by police, and police brutality against black people.
Mayor Tim Swadley said what happened in Minneapolis and across the nation in regards to racial injustice is unacceptable.
“This type of behavior and discrimination is not welcome in Stoughton,” Swadley said.
Other surrounding municipalities passed similar resolutions or had leaders release statements condemning racism.
Although the resolution does not require action by the City, it publicly states that institutional racism can define a person’s success and that in Wisconsin and around the country “equity of opportunity and outcomes remain elusive for far too many.”
During the meeting when alders were discussing a line that said many of the inequities were encoded and enforced in law, alderperson Jean Ligocki (D-2) spoke and talked about how the law put restrictions on her as a lesbian woman.
The impact of equality in the law had a large impact on her, Ligocki said.
“When I first moved here to Stoughton, I never imagined I would be able to legally marry my wife, my partner of many years at that time,” Ligocki said through tears. “Within eight years of moving to Stoughton that happened … we would have never thought of creating a small business because we didn’t have the legal protections as two people who were separated by law.”
The Community Affairs/Council Policy Committee, which has oversight over committees related to community and social projects, will take steps in the future to develop strategies to end racial disparities in Stoughton, according to the resolution.