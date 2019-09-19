For the first time in more than four years, the state Department of Transportation will hold a meeting to update the public on the U.S. Hwy. 51 Corridor Study that outlines plans the reconstruction of the road.
Full construction of the road isn’t anticipated until the mid- to late-2020, but work on four roundabouts along the thoroughfare are expected earlier – three in 2021 and one in 2024. Those roundabout projects are separate, each requiring their own environmental documentation and public involvement processes.
DOT officials will be at Stoughton High School, 600 Lincoln Ave., from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, with a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m. They will present the “preferred alternative,” Alternative H, which outlines the improvements expected for Hwy. 51 from the Beltline in Madison to I-39/90 outside of Stoughton.
That plan would expand the two- and four-lane roadway between State Hwy. 138 and County Hwy. B to four lanes throughout, with a roundabout at the intersection with Hwy. B. The road would include a curbed median, sidewalk on both sides and full shoulders.
Roads east of Stoughton and through the city would mostly be configured as they are today after reconstruction, though a passing lane is planned between Washington Road and Tower Drive.
The road would remain two lanes between Stoughton and McFarland.
Roundabouts planned for 2021 would be at the intersections with Hoel Avenue, Hwy. 138 and Roby Road. A roundabout at the County Hwys. B-AB intersection is anticipated for 2024.
Pedestrian accommodations are planned throughout the urban sections of the highway, and paved shoulders for bicycles will be added in rural sections where feasible.
A study update newsletter notes that state law changes affected Alternative H – chosen in November 2015 as the preferred option – in its requirements for bicycle accommodations. The alternative no longer includes those that would have required right of way acquisitions and on-street accommodations in portions of Stoughton were removed, as was a multiuse path from County Hwy. B to Skyline Drive.
Next spring, a public hearing is anticipated on the environmental assessment. The DOT anticipates a finding of no significant impact to come out next fall.
For information on the Hwy. 51 study and planned reconstruction, visit wisconsindot.gov.