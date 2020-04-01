Fears about coronavirus infections have led to a shortage of election inspectors for the upcoming April 7 primary, city clerk Holly Licht said.
Licht told the Hub the many inspectors – the volunteers who staff the polls in Wisconsin elections, have dropped out due to concerns over exposing themselves to the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.
On Friday, March 31, she said normally the city plans to have about 11 poll workers for each voting site per shift. This year, she planned to only have seven at each shift.
On Monday, additional changes were announced, as all Stoughton consolidated all its voting locations into one site — the Stoughton Wellness and Athletic Center. Each of Stoughton’s voting districts will be located in a different part of the building.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission issued a call for more poll workers in a March 23 news release.
It noted a significant number of poll workers were in their 60’s and 70’s and others may have underlying health conditions – factors that would make them higher risk groups for developing severe cases of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The release called for volunteers to help the state’s municipal clerks cope on election day, even though a record number of voters have already returned their absentee ballots.
“I think we’re in the same boat as everyone else,” Licht said, noting both older and younger volunteers had been canceling their scheduled participation.
She said she is recruiting as many people as she can to make up for the deficit, including city staff who would normally not be involved.
Licht said anyone interested in being an election inspector this year should get in touch with her as soon as possible in order to be trained, which she said would be done remotely.
Licht can be contacted at the city’s main phone number (608) 873-6677, or her email HLicht@ci.stoughton.wi.us.