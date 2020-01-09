There will be at least one new alder, one new school board member and one new Dane County Board supervisor in Stoughton after April.
This spring’s election will have a four-person contest for three school board seats and a contest between Kate McGinnity and Kris James Breunig in District 37, for which incumbent Bob Salov is not running.
There are no contested races in the nearby towns that hold to the state’s traditional nominating process, which concluded at 5 p.m. Jan. 7. The Town of Rutland, however, unlike the others, has not determined its candidates because it will hold a caucus Jan. 21.
Pleasant Springs will have at least one new supervisor, though candidates for that seat were set to be determined in the Jan. 7 caucus.
There will be no local races in the towns of Dunkirk and Dunn – all of the elected officials, five in Dunkirk and three in Dunn, are decided in odd-numbered years and will be on the April 2021 ballot.
The spring election will be held across the state Tuesday, April 7. The election, in addition to local and regional races, will feature primaries for the November presidential election and U.S. House of Representatives. No primaries for the U.S. Senate will be held in Wisconsin this year.
Statewide, there are two people hoping to unseat David Kelly as a justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Ed Fallone and Jill Karofsky. The seat is nominally nonpartisan, though each candidate is backed by traditionally conservative or liberal groups.
City of Stoughton
There will be one new face on the Stoughton Common Council in April.
Fred Hundt is the only person running for a spot vacated by Ben Heili in District 4, as Heili chose not to seek re-election. Hundt is a former Stoughton Area School District board member and former owner of Sensible Painting.
Incumbents Timothy Riley, Lisa Reeves and Greg Jensen are all running again for their Districts 1, 2 and 3 seats but do not have opponents.
Stoughton Area School District
Three school board seats are open with four candidates planning to run this spring, with incumbents Tim Bubon and Steve Jackson to be joined on the ballot by newcomers Holly Telander and Jessica Royko.
Jon Coughlin, elected for the first time in 2006, along with Bubon and Jackson, is not seeking re-election.
All seats are for three-year terms and are elected at-large, meaning all voters within the district are able to vote on each representative.
Jackson wrote the Hub in an email the current board has really worked hard on leadership, governance, support for staff, strategic planning, and overall performance.
“I feel it’s important to maintain that consistency so we can continue to move the district forward,” he wrote. “We have some very good programs across the district, and staff have really been working hard to address the learning needs of all our students. We’ve been hitting the issue of equity head on, thanks to leadership within the administration, educators, students, and board.”
Bubon wrote to the Hub that he’s also planning to run to continue the work that the school board is doing within the community.
“I hope to build upon much of the work and progress we’ve made as a district over the past three years, especially as it relates to the work we’re doing to strengthen collaboration with the community and key stakeholders,” he said.
Telander, a former math and Spanish teacher who runs an academic consulting business, working with both families and school districts, said she’s running because she feels “ready to have a voice” in increasing parent involvement, engagement and support, and advocating for teacher wellness initiatives.
“Research has shown unequivocally that teacher wellness directly impacts student performance and learning outcomes,” she wrote in an email to the Hub.
Royko turned in her paperwork and notified the school district after the Hub’s Tuesday press deadline.
Town of Pleasant Springs
The Town of Pleasant Springs held its annual caucus to nominate town officers on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
This year, Supervisor 3 and Supervisor 4 seats are open for two-year terms beginning in April, with those seats held by Jay Damkoehler and Janiece Bolender, respectively. Bolender is not seeking re-election.
Town chair, Supervisor 1 and Supervisor 2 are elected each odd-numbered year.
Town of Rutland
The Town of Rutland has two supervisor positions open for the spring election and will nominate candidates at the annual caucus at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the town hall, 785 Center Road.
Terms are for two years. Supervisor seats held by Nancy Nedveck and Deana Zentner are open. As of last month, neither had filed non-candidacy paperwork.
Dane County
The greater Stoughton area will have one new representative on the Dane County Board of Supervisors.
That race, in District 37, which represents the rural areas south and southeast of Stoughton, has two candidates, Kate McGinnity and Kris James Breunig. Incumbent Bob Salov filed non-candidacy papers in December.
The other three supervisor seats in the greater Stoughton area – Carl Chenoweth in the City of Stoughton, Patrick Miles in the Town of Dunn and Melissa Ratcliff to the city’s northeast – all have incumbents running unopposed.
The race for Multi-Jurisdictional Municipal Judge at the county level is also up for re-election, and incumbent Matthew Roethe is the only person who filed to run for the seat.
Dane County Circuit Court Judge William Hanrahan is also up for re-election, as are three Court of Appeals seats.