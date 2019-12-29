After years of delays, developers broke ground on a Tru by Hilton in Kettle Park West on Nov. 14.
Construction has still not begun on the adjacent convention center that was originally proposed with the hotel. Forward Development Group representative Dennis Steinkraus said the hotel would be smaller than most Hiltons and aimed at customers with a “millennial mindset.”
The Tru by Hilton is the most recent addition to a development that spurred controversy in 2014, when FDG received $4.5 million in taxpayer funding toward the Kettle Park West Development, which includes the area’s Walmart Supercenter, a senior housing facility and surrounding improvements. The hotel itself did not get additional tax-increment financing.
By the time the Tru by Hilton’s plan went before the Common Council for approval in 2016, much of the outcry over city contributions to the KPW development had died down
“It’s a done deal, and we can’t go back at this point,” said Ald. Regina Hirsch (D-3) said then.
FDG told the Common Council in 2016 that it had commissioned a market study of the hotel market in Stoughton the prior year, and discovered that Stoughton needed another hotel in addition to the existing Quality Inn and Suites and Days Inn. Yet the developer allowed the permit to expire and had to obtain a new one in January 2018.
There has been no word on whether or when the convention center originally proposed alongside the Tru will be built. The center was to hold up to 300 people and include a stage and amphitheater.