A Stoughton man facing three felony charges for an April stabbing incident was wielding a crossbow and a 4-inch knife while looking for his iPhone, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
William J. Skinner IV, 31, was arrested April 22 and remains in Dane County Jail after initially signing his bond. A final pretrial hearing is set for July 27 for two felony charges of first-degree reckless endangerment with use of a deadly weapon, and one of bail jumping. He is also awaiting trial on a felony charge of operating while intoxicated – what would be his fifth – from a January arrest.
At 3:30 a.m. April 20, Skinner allegedly entered a residence in the 800 block of Lincoln Ave. looking for his stolen cell phone, stabbing a person twice and possibly firing a crossbow at another, according to the criminal complaint.
One witness tried to stop him from entering the apartment, the complaint states, but as he was holding Skinner back, he heard a “pop noise” from his elbow and had surging pain, potentially caused by the crossbow.
Two people in the apartment restrained Skinner against the wall, and eventually the father of one of the witnesses entered the room to help, according to the complaint. One person was stabbed in the left arm and above the rib cage, according to the criminal complaint.
Later that day, a woman called the police stating she had seen Skinner that morning leaving an apartment with a bloody face and a knife and looking angry.
Skinner signed a $2,500 bond the following day, but his bond was later denied.