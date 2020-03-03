A committee has recommended removing Shakers Saloon’s liquor license after one of the owners was arrested on suspicion of selling cocaine in December.
In a complaint filed Jan. 28, police chief Greg Leck wrote Shakers was in violation of the city’s municipal code and Wisconsin statutes by maintaining a “disorderly or riotous, indecent or improper house” due to the cocaine sales.
The complaint states officers found 2.5 ounces of cocaine while searching owner Dale Kittleson and also found methamphetamines in an office at Shakers. Officers found what appeared to be a ledger showing names, dollar amounts and weights in Kittleson’s truck, parked at the bar.
The recommendation, made by the city’s Public Safety committee, will be presented to the Common Council on March 10, but per city ordinance, will not be voted on until the next meeting, March 24.
Before a city can revoke or suspend a liquor license, it must hold what’s known as a quasi-judicial hearing. Typically, these involve attorneys for the prosecution – the city – and the defense, as well as another attorney familiar with such matters moderating like a judge. After the hearing, if it so chooses, the Common Council can revoke or impose a suspension between 10 and 90 days.
The Public Safety committee held that hearing Feb. 6.
On Jan 28, the council voted to retain an attorney, Rick Manthe for the matter. Manthe told the Public Safety committee Feb. 6 that the presence of cocaine on the premises of the bar would mean increased safety risks for patrons. He added that it would increase the likelihood of other crimes being committed at the bar, including theft, prostitution and violence.
Nicolas C. Watt, the attorney for Shakers Saloon, LLC, presented four of the bar’s employees as witnesses for the defense.
Steve Meyer, a co-owner of Shakers said that he had 50 percent ownership of the bar and had invested thousands of dollars of his own money in it. He testified that he had never known Kittleson to sell drugs and wanted to work with the city to keep Shakers’ license.
Bradley Dillman, a bartender at Shakers, said he would be willing to act as an agent for Shakers or put the license in his name. He told the committee that he thought some people disliked the crowd Shakers brings in on weekends and were trying to get it shut down.
Other employees of the bar also told the committee they were not aware of drugs being present or sold at Shakers and testified to the safety and security procedures at the bar.
Stoughton police detective Brandon Hill, speaking on behalf of the defense, said that based on his professional experience, the items found with Mr. Kittleson, which he said included a gun case and handgun, did not indicate the cocaine was for personal use.