The City of Stoughton will again compete for a grant from the state Department of Natural Resources to construct its proposed whitewater park on the Yahara River.
Alders voted Feb. 25 to apply for the DNR grant. It would provide $400,000 for the partial removal of the Fourth Street dam, as well as the construction of multiple drops and a surfing wave for the use of paddlers.
The park would be the only one of its kind in the region and could bring $2 million per year if every paddler within a half hour’s drive visited the park once, according to a study undertaken by the city.
However, the discussion of the park brought skepticism from a member of the public from Pleasant Springs, who voiced concerns during the public comment portion of the meeting about the possible impact of the dam removal on wildlife upstream.
Ald. Regina Hirsch (Dist. 3), who chairs the city’s Whitewater Park sub-committee, said she had a degree in wildlife biology and believed that the dam removal would be beneficial to many species.
She said the planning process up to this point had been going on for two years, and had included February’s public meeting.
If Pleasant Springs residents did not feel welcomed during that process up to now, she said she regretted it.
A public meeting Jan. 29 brought more than 100 attendees to hear about the plans for the park construction.
When the application for the dam came up for a vote, Hirsch reminded alders they were only voting on the application for the grant, not the dam removal itself.
Parks and recreation director Dan Glynn said the city would not have to take the money if it were awarded, but the deadline is fast approaching this month. Being awarded the grant would allow the city to have the option to use the money after further discussion.
Ald. Sid Boersma (Dist. 1) voted against the measure, citing the concerns brought up by the speaker.
In Brief
Roxy’s license
Alders voted to issue a liquor license to Roxy’s Restobar, which will be located in the former location of the 51 South restaurant located at 208 W Main St.
Trisha Brown said the previous restaurant had closed after a disagreement with her former business partner and would be reopened with a new name and concept.