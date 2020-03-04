When you can get a group of politicians to agree on anything today, it’s notable.
For those who knew Dave Phillips – both at work and beyond – it’s no surprise he’s commonly remembered for his kindhearted ways and steady leadership.
Phillips, executive director of the Stoughton Area Chamber of Commerce from 2008-13, died Feb. 13 at 73 after several years of declining health.
Born in Charleston, West Virginia, in 1946, he attended the University of Maryland for undergraduate and graduate school before moving to Madison in 1974. Located around Dane County for the next few decades, his career focused on economic development.
Before his time in Stoughton, he led the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce from 2003-06 in a similar role. Since 2013, he was the director of the Dane County Office of Economic and Workforce Development.
Dane County Board of Supervisors District 34 representative Carl Chenoweth said he first got to know Phillips in 2008, when Chenoweth was on the Stoughton Common Council, but in recent years he considered him more of a friend than a work colleague.
“We had many opportunities to work and discuss the many challenges facing Dane County in economic growth and workforce development,” Chenoweth told the Hub in an email. “His work in the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce during that time helped raise the awareness of the importance of economic growth in our community.”
Paul Lawrence, who also worked with Phillips as an alder, said anyone who met him found it hard not to like him.
“(He) always had a smile, always positive,” Lawrence wrote in an email to the Hub. “He had a deep understanding of what makes our community click, and he was a great ambassador for Stoughton. His work and vision at the Chamber is paying dividends to this day.”
Mayor Tim Swadley got to know Phillips in 2009 when the two both served on an Economic Development Committee.
“I remember him as being a very kind and warm man … always had a smile on his face,” he wrote the Hub in an email. “I was fortunate to learn from his experience and wisdom.”
Former Stoughton Mayor Donna Olson said she worked closely with Phillips and that his advocacy for the city, Chamber and its businesses was “unmatched.”
“He was the kind of person who always made you feel welcome no matter how busy he may have been … always anxious to share his knowledge and experiences for the betterment of our community,” she wrote the Hub in an email. “Dave was a stabilizing force for the Chamber and using his down to earth kind style was able to make it the strong Chamber it is today.”