As liquor license fees were due June 30, the City of Stoughton is making the fees easier for businesses to pay them.
In order to be flexible amid the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city adjusted its liquor license ordinance to allow license holders to pay using a payment plan during a declared state of emergency at a special council meeting Tuesday, June 30.
Liquor license fees are due once per year, and are $100 for beer and $500 for liquor. Businesses that have any outstanding debt with the city, including taxes or fees, are not able to obtain their license, and therefore not allowed to serve alcoholic beverages, Holly Licht, City Clerk told the Hub.
All Through the House located at 160 E Main St., is the only business that opted into the payment plan.