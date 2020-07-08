Stoughton City Clerk Holly Licht will present a Zoom meeting next week titled, “Learn About All the Ways You Can Vote in the Upcoming 2020 Elections.”
The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, July 16, and will focus on voting requirements for the primary election Aug. 11 and general election Nov. 3. The presentation will include information on registering to vote, how to apply for an absentee ballot and how to vote by mail.
Licht will inform voters how their security is ensured, how home-bound and low-vision voters can be assisted and options for voting in person.
Register at bit.ly/voting71620. Questions ahead of the discussion can be posted in the designated line. Shortly after registering, people will receive details on how to log in or call in.