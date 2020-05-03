The Cinema Cafe, 124 W. Main St., that has served Stoughton for over 30 years has announced it is not reopening its doors after the state’s “Safer at Home” order is lifted.
Owners Pattie and Denny Lange wrote in a Facebook post Saturday, May 2, said they thought long and hard about the decision, but ultimately an unexpected shutdown and delay in film releases was something they couldn’t recover from.
Pattie told the Hub the owners put the business up for sale two years ago. She said there was some interest in buying, but not enough to stay open in the end.
“We originally opened as a one-screen, dine in theater in the building now housing the Stoughton Village Players Theater,” the post reads. “Since then, the area community has welcomed us with open arms, and we were able to expand and move to our current location.”
The owners said in the post they raised their daughter in Stoughton, and had the opportunity to employ and work alongside “frankly fantastic” people they grew to consider family members.
“We’ve watched many of them grow up, build families and go after their dreams,” the post reads. “They will always be in our hearts and on our minds.”