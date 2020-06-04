A proposed Viking-themed summer and after-school program is seeking a permit to open on Stoughton’s west side.
Viking Day Camp, for children ages 5-12, is scheduled for a virtual public hearing 6 p.m. Monday, June 8, at the city’s Plan Commission meeting. The business would be located at 2125 McComb Road, in the strip mall that contains Lakeland Veterinary Care and Spinners Pizza.
It is associated with the Spartan Day Camp in McFarland.
The meeting’s virtual website link and phone number can be found on the City of Stoughton’s website.
The day camp’s capacity is 75 children, with a maximum of five staff members, according to its permit application. The business would combine four units in the strip mall.
The permit application states there will be an increase in traffic during pick-up and drop-off times each day, which are approximately from 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The business model is centered on field trips to parks, beaches, swimming pools and other recreation areas. The planning department’s review of the application says it does not expect noise being an issue for occupants of the facility because children are not expected to be in the building for long periods of time.
Staff of the daycare, however, exploring leasing green space near the McComb strip mall, the permit application states.