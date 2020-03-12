Eight candidates for local office and one incumbent County Board supervisor have planned to attend a meet and greet event in Stoughton on Monday, March 15.
The event, sponsored by Stoughton Area Dems and Progressives, is being held from 2-4 p.m. at Fahrenheit 364, 364 E. Main St.
Candidates who confirmed event attendance include three of four Stoughton Area School District board candidates, one current Dane County Board supervisor, one of two candidates for the other Stoughton seat and four of five Common Council candidates — who are running unopposed in their districts.
School board: Steve Jackson, Tim Bubon and Holly Tellander
Common Council: Ben Heili, Lisa Reeves, Greg Jenson and Fred Hundt
Dane County Board: Kate McGinnity and Carl Chenoweth
For information on the event, call Roger Thompson at 719-8017.