When: 5:30-6:30 p.m .Thursday, May 28

Project highlights

Hoel Ave. to Page Street will be under construction from June 2 to October

Hoel Avenue to Van Buren Street will have a two lane reduction from June 2 to October

Van Buren Street to Page Street will be closed from June 22 to August

There will be no left turns from Hoel Avenue to Van Buren Street

This is a tentative construction schedule. The schedule will be finalized before June 1.