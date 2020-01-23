A jury trial for a Stoughton man accused of the November 2017 homicide of his roommate has been rescheduled to May.
The trial for Ted Bruno had been set for January until he changed his plea last October. This month, the trial was set to start at 11 a.m. Monday, May 11.
On Oct. 24, 2019, Bruno added “By Reason of Mental Disease of Defect” to his not guilty plea to first-degree intentional homicide charges in the stabbing death of Kim Gaida at their Felland Street home. Earlier that month, Bruno had been deemed competent to stand trial after receiving court-ordered medication at Mendota Mental Health Institute for just shy of a year to treat delusions and disorganized thinking.
The trial is scheduled to last through Friday, May 15.
On Nov. 27, 2017, Bruno told police he subdued Gaida by stabbing him during an argument that night at their home on Felland Street, then left the house and returned to make sure he was dead, according to a criminal complaint produced by the district attorney. Police said Gaida was stabbed 11 times with a knife, which was broken off in his throat.
In the more than two years since, Bruno has had three attorneys. He asked to have a pair of county public defenders removed from his representation team in April 2018 after they attempted to have him use an insanity defense, which caused Bruno to feel he wasn’t being properly represented.
The request to have the attorneys removed from his case six months before Bruno went to MMHI for court-ordered treatment.