A jury trial for the 2017 homicide of a Stoughton man has been postponed.
The trial for Ted Bruno, who is accused of murdering his roommate Kim Gaida at their Felland Street home, was originally scheduled to start this week. The jury trial dates were scheduled on Oct. 7, but were later rescheduled because Bruno added, “By Reason of Mental Disease of Defect” to his not guilty plea Oct. 24.
Dates for the rescheduled trial have yet to be decided. A status conference for Bruno’s trial was scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Bruno was found competent to stand trial by Judge William Hanrahan last October based on a doctor’s report. Bruno spent almost a year in Mendota Mental Health Institute starting in October 2018, receiving court-ordered medication to treat delusions and disorganized thinking so that he could be deemed competent to stand trial.
On Nov. 27, 2017, Bruno is alleged to have stabbed Gaida 11 times with a knife during an argument at the home on Felland Street, breaking the knife off in Gaida’s throat. He told police he had left the house after subduing Gaida and returned to make sure he was dead, according to the criminal complaint produced by the district attorney.