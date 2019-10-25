A Stoughton man accused of the November 2017 murder of his roommate is set to stand trial early next year.
Ted Bruno was found competent by Judge William Hanrahan on Wednesday, Oct. 2, based on a doctor’s report. Bruno had spent almost a year in Mendota Mental Health Institute, receiving court-ordered medication.
Bruno had pleaded not guilty to first-degree homicide in the killing of roommate Kim Gaida in April 2018. On Thursday, Oct. 24, his lawyer Eric Schulenburg sent a letter to Hanrahan, adding “Not Guilty by Reason of Mental Disease of Defect” to his plea.
Bruno is set to stand trial for the homicide charge in early January.
On Nov. 27, 2017, Bruno is alleged to have stabbed Gaida 11 times with a knife during an argument at the home on Felland Street, breaking the knife off in Gaida’s throat. He told police he had left the house after subduing Gaida and returned to make sure he was dead, according to the criminal complaint produced by the district attorney.
Bruno was deemed incompetent to stand trial in October 2018 when he was sentenced to spend 335 days at MMHI. Hanrahan approved involuntary medication based on the testimony of MMHI psychologist Ana Garcia, who testified that Bruno suffers from delusions and disorganized thinking.
The October 2018 competency evaluation, completed by Wisconsin Forensic Unit psychologist Dr. Christina Engen, also concluded Bruno showed signs of undiagnosed schizophrenia.
During the October 2018 competency hearing, Bruno said he felt competent to stand trial and did not need medication, but Engen argued he was not, but could become so with treatment.
Bruno most recently challenged the involuntary medication order on Sept. 5.