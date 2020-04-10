Four affordable housing units were approved for construction after the Dane County Board of Supervisors approved additional funding at its Thursday, April 2, meeting.
The Wisconsin Partnership for Housing Development (WPHD) was awarded $300,000 last year through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Home Investment Partnership Program (HOME). Funds are to be used exclusively for affordable housing for low-income households.
According to WPHD, since getting approval from the City of Stoughton on the sites last year, subsequent bids were $150,000 more than expected. The group cited recent changes by the city requiring sprinkler systems in the buildings, and more stringent stormwater management requirements for the increase.
To help cover the cost, WPHD asked the county board to take $100,000 from this year’s budget to cover those costs in last year’s project. The change reduces WPHD’s 2020 budget to $122,192, and from two to one the number of units it expects to purchase this year to turn into long-term rental housing, according to the board resolution.
“We need more affordable housing like this that will help ease the burden on those in our community who need it,” said County Board Chair Analiese Eicher in a Wednesday, April 1, news release.