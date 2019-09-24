The blacksmith shop is no more.
A building labeled by some as historic at 501 E. South St., it was the last remnant of the Highway Trailer complex and the centerpiece of a controversy that pitted preservationists against those pushing for redevelopment of Stoughton’s riverfront for more than two years.
Also known as the Mandt Foundry, the century-old building met its fate Sept. 19 at the hands of Earth Construction LLC, which was contractually responsible for the shop’s removal. The demolition capped an almost yearlong saga of liability disputes between the contractor and the city’s Redevelopment Authority.
After Earth Construction removed five of the six Highway Trailer buildings last year, the blacksmith shop had less protection from the wind, and an October windstorm rendered it structurally unstable after a partial collapse of the northwest corner of the building.
Earth Construction claimed it had no responsibility for the collapse, but the RDA argued it did and withheld the final $150,000 payment until the dispute was resolved in July, after months of mediation sessions. The company had until Dec. 31 to dismantle the building.
The demolition removed an obstacle to the RDA’s 11-acre Yahara riverfront redevelopment project between Fourth and Eighth streets. That area, across from Mandt Park and about three blocks from downtown, is likely to have mostly residential buildings.
An early development concept from Curt Vaughn Brink LLC, which is working on a deal with the RDA to become the master developer, shows a pair of townhouses planned for the space, with a city street cutting through.
The city first tapped Earth Construction in 2017 for the removal of the old MillFab buildings in the southern part of the riverfront redevelopment area and continued with the contractor for the Highway Trailer demolition on the northeast corner.
The RDA had originally voted to demolish all of the Highway Trailer buildings in March 2017, but the Common Council blocked the decision a week later, citing a historic connection to the city’s wagon-building industry.
The next month, Ald. Greg Jenson persuaded the council to focus on only one of the buildings, which he called more “interesting” than the others, and they removed the moratorium from each structure except the blacksmith shop.
After the wind storm, the RDA attempted to fund repairs of the collapsed wall by having Earth Construction’s insurer agree it had been too aggressive in knocking down the other buildings, but when it became clear that would not happen, the council withdrew the rest of the moratorium.
Initially, RDA members hoped to preserve the blacksmith shop’s bricks to put into another building that would pay homage to the Mandt Foundry, but the company would only agree to a swift demolition that would not maintain the deteriorating bricks.
In the midst of demolishing the building Wednesday, Jon Onsgard of Earth Construction said city officials had provided false information to the Hub on the project, though he declined to be more specific, as he was still working with the city.
The Highway Trailer complex was built starting in 1905, with the blacksmith shop added in 1910. The structures were last used in 1997.
The city acquired the 2.25-acre property containing the buildings in 2012 with an intent to use the land for the riverfront redevelopment.
Unified Newspaper Group reporter Mackenzie Krumme contributed to this story.