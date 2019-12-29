The demolition of Stoughton’s blacksmith shop in September put an end to years of uncertainty surrounding the building’s fate and opened the door for redevelopment on the city’s Yahara riverfront.
The century-old building also known as the Mandt Foundry finally fell Sept. 19 after months of litigation between the city’s Redevelopment Authority and demolition contractor Earth Construction LLC. Both parties had argued that the other was responsible for windstorm damage that occurred in October 2018.
After months of mediation sessions, talks finally broke through in July and the blacksmith shop was down two months later. With the final building of the Highway Trailer complex out of the way, the RDA was one step closer to starting its planned residential redevelopment north of the Yahara River, which would be between Fourth and Eighth streets.
A desire among many people to preserve the building’s historical significance had staved off demolition for several years.
The brick walls of the blacksmith shop rose around 1910 for Moline Plow Company as part of six buildings that eventually would become known as the Highway Trailer complex at 501 E. South St.
They would see changing usage until its final abandonment in 1997. The City of Stoughton purchased the property in 2012 to use for the RDA’s riverfront redevelopment, but when the RDA finally voted to demolish the Highway Trailer buildings in March 2017, the Common Council blocked the move in a 6-5 vote.
With part of the complex closest to South Street crumbling and determined unsafe – forcing the city to close it to traffic – Ald. Greg Jenson (Dist. 3) offered a compromise, saying the city should save just one building and the blacksmith shop featured the most unique architecture of the six buildings.
The council removed the demolition moratorium from other five buildings in April 2017, and the following summer, Orfordville-based Earth Construction dismantled them.
The RDA also began to look into the costs of stabilizing the building in August to shore up the structure’s exposed shared wall, but before it came to any conclusions, an October windstorm ravaged the building’s northwest corner and with it, the city’s preservation hopes.
The building sustained another partial collapse in January 2019, and the council removed the demolition moratorium in February. The saga finally came to a close with the building’s removal in September.
With the blacksmith shop gone, the entire Highway Trailer property is now open for the prospering of planned apartments, townhouses and criss-crossing city streets.