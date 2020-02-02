Bjoin Park is set for an upgrade.
Dan Glynn, city parks director, is working with households surrounding Bjoin Park on East Wilson Street to find out what they like about the park – and what needs to change.
After gathering information from neighbors, Glynn will get cost estimates and work with a local consulting firm, ECI -- Environmental Consultants, to figure out next steps.
According to the survey summary report, neighbors said they’d like to see changes in safety, improvements and restoration.
From the results and conversations with nearby residents, neighbors said they like the playground area for children and the park’s connection to the Yahara Trail.
“Trees and shade were at the top of everyone’s list of what they liked about the park,” according to the survey summary.
When surveyed, respondents stated they dislike the flooding on the north end of the park, and the lack of lights which invite “suspicious activity,” according to the report.
Glynn will look into estimates for prairie plantings in wet areas, solar powered security lighting, playground improvements like swings, and a sport court with half tennis and half basketball.