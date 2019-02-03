There was buzz of a non-fowl nature during the debate over a chicken-keeping ordinance at last Tuesday’s Common Council meeting.
Ald. Regina Hirsch (Dist. 3) asked why the “keeping of animals” regulations that would have to be updated to allow more hens couldn’t be updated simultaneously to include beekeeping.
“It’s really unfortunate – it’s been a year,” Hirsch said of the process to allow beekeeping within the city limits. “People who want bees need to order them now.”
Ald. Greg Jenson (D-3) agreed, saying it had actually been “more than a year” and that city attorney Matt Dregne is working on it and hopefully will have something ready for February’s Planning Commission meeting.
But, Jenson told the Hub, with Dregne having “so many irons in the fire,” the beekeeping ordinance has taken a back seat.
The best-case scenario is for a beekeeping ordinance to be debated and adopted at the next Planning Commission meeting on Feb. 11. That would have it on track to be heard by the Common Council in late March.
“Hopefully, we’ll have something ready for spring,” Jenson said.
Sue Richards, owner of Bee Barf Honey, confirmed to the Hub that beekeepers would need to start putting in their orders soon to pick the creatures up sometime between late March and May.
The key, Richards said, is to bring in the bees in time for the spring bloom; otherwise there’s nothing for them to eat.
The process of working up a beekeeping ordinance began in 2016, when local bee enthusiast John Thompson began encouraging the city to change its zoning laws to allow bees within the city. Jenson introduced a draft ordinance to the Public Safety Committee Jan. 31, 2018.
Last March, the council authorized Dregne to conduct a legal review of options for a beekeeping ordinance. The proposed ordinance would have to go to the Planning Commission before coming back to council for final approval.
In July, Dregne told the Hub the ordinance is still “months away.” The Hub was unable to reach Dregne by email or telephone for an updated timeline.
The ordinance would codify such things as what kind of hives are allowed, how to dispose of materials, and might include a requirement for potential owners to notify neighbors and identify an appeal process.
Richards said the key to urban bee-ownership is just to “be a good Boy Scout” by being kind and courteous and checking in with the neighbors. The only problems she’s had came during a drought, and she stressed the importance of identifying a consistent water source.