As predicted, the mayor’s proposed 2020 budget for the City of Stoughton has few frills and passes on most new department head requests.
And yet, despite providing a fraction of the more than $350,000 in requested staffing and other operational additions, it also features a tax increase for most people.
While the city’s tax rate would drop nearly 2 percent under the proposal, the effective tax rate will rise for most residents because property values have gone up about 5 percent on average. City taxes are about 30 percent of the total tax bill each year.
The Common Council plans to review and vote on the budget Tuesday, Nov. 12, after a public hearing. The city’s 12 alders have been involved in the budget process and have observed it being put together over the past month, and they voted on a staffing addition the same day an outline of the budget was published, Oct. 24.
Certainly, Stoughton has had its share of debates over how its money is spent in recent years, but with so little room to maneuver and extensive input from alders so far, the amount spent is unlikely to change much, if at all.
Based on the state’s levy limit, which is tied to the amount of net new construction (added value minus lost value), Stoughton can add roughly $108,000 to its levy, barely enough for one additional staffer plus benefits.
After factoring changes in revenue from state aids, increased costs such as health insurance and nondiscretionary spending like the new City Hall building utilities were factored in, city staff presented alders with the option of adding $22,500 in staffing at the Thursday, Oct. 24, committee of the whole meeting.
With that money, they chose to add a part-time custodian to address the city’s additional building maintenance needs and add seasonal part-time staffing at Troll Beach, which has seen an increase in attendance.
The budget also contains a 2 percent across-the-board wage increase for nonunion personnel but 3 percent for union members because of the results of those contract negotiations. It has the smallest increase in the operating budget in at least five years.
Mayor Tim Swadley told the Hub the budget had some flexibility – as proposed, it’s $83,000 under expenditure restraint limit, which provides revenue sharing in future years – but not much. More important, he said, was ensuring the budget has sustainability.
Second-year finance director Jamin Friedl made adjustments to the methodology of many line-item calculations and reallocated several items from one department to another partly for that reason. He pointed out the budget not only has room with those two caps, but it leaves a surplus from last year, spending about $10,000 less than the city’s $13.8 million in revenue and depositing the rest into its fund balance.
“What we wanted to get across to Personnel was we weren’t budgeting the entire surplus,” he told the Hub. “We don’t want to have these professional costs sitting there that we have to cut next year.”
Instead, the budget cuts out many requested staff additions – with almost every department having requested an increase in people or hours.
Among those are a patrol officer ($89,000) and added hours for a community service officer ($49,000) for the police department, a full-time recreation department assistant, added hours for code enforcement, landscape and administration for the overloaded planning department and added hours for the library’s circulation supervisor.
One expense that differs from last year’s budget is the “right-sizing” of the IT director’s salary, up $17,000 after a mid-year budget change. Others include $237,000 in increased debt service, an 8 percent increase in health insurance, which includes changes in employee elections, will cost of $52,000, higher costs for the Wisconsin Retirement System and Social Security at $70,000, maintenance and utilities for the new City Hall (formerly McFarland State Bank), at $49,000.
Changes to revenue include an additional $239,000 from Stoughton Utilities, $114,000 more in state transportation aids than last year and $75,000 in added stormwater user fees.