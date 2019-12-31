Retiring Stoughton Fire Department chief Scott Wegner managed to secure multiple pieces of equipment for the department that changed how it operated. Those include:
• Side Scan Sonar for the water rescue boat: Allows firefighters to see in the water to find a person or object.
• New Hurst equipment: Used for extracting people from vehicles after a collision; otherwise known as the Jaws of Life.
• Self-contained breathing apparatus cleaner (SCBA): Professionally cleans carcinogens off firefighters’ equipment, including helmets, air packs, gloves and boots. Previously firefighters were cleaning their equipment by hand.
• Firehouse program: A station tracking system to log the number of incidents and inspections and keep track of where the equipment and fire fighters are located.
• New engine: SFD replaced fire engine No. 3 in 2017.