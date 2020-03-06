Barb Veum, a member of the Stoughton Police Department for nearly 30 years, retired March 2.
Veum started as a dispatcher for the department in 1991, and in 2011, she was promoted to office manager. Her duties included records requests, supervising dispatches and working with crossing guards.
Chief Greg Leck, who conducted her background check 30 years ago, said it is going to be a big adjustment without Veum around.
“She kept the office running,” Leck said. “She has been a rock for us for almost 30 years. It is going to be a good learning curve for us.”
Veum will join her husband, retired detective Erik Veum, in retirement, according to the Stoughton Leadership report produced by city department heads.