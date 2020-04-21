A little more than 55% of Stoughtonites voted in the April 7 election – the overwhelming majority by absentee ballot.
Of the area’s 16,769 voters, 9,312 of them participated in the election in the City of Stoughton and in the four towns that surround Stoughton. Of those votes, 7,393, or 79.3%, were cast absentee.
In the City of Stoughton, 3,639 voters opted to vote absentee – or 81.6% – either by mailing in their ballots or by filling them out in person before election day at the City Hall. As of when results were published on April 13, the city had a total of 4,459 votes casted, with 820 of them completed at the Stoughton Wellness and Athletic Center, which was consolidated down from the city’s standard four polling places.
Town of Dunn had the largest percentage of absentee ballots, with 81% being done via mail or in-person prior to election day. Dunn also had one the higher rates of voter participation, with 2,079 of its 3,579 registered voters casting a ballot.
Both the towns of Rutland and Pleasant Springs saw 54.3% turnout overall, with 744 and 1,250 votes cast, respectively. Close to three-quarters of those in Rutland were done as absentee, as were 79% in Pleasant Springs.
Town of Dunkirk also had a similar percentage of turnout, with 55.1% overall turnout and 68.1% of those being done absentee.
The two local contested races in the Stoughton area were for a four-way race for three seats on the Stoughton Area School District board and a Dane County Board of Supervisors race between newcomers Kate McGinnity and Kris James Breunig.
McGinnity defeated Breunig 2,683-1,309, while school board incumbents Steve Jackson and Tim Bubon, and newcomer Holly Tellander, edged out Jessica Royko for the three board seats.
Stoughtonites overwhelmingly supported Dane County Circuit Court judge Jill Karofsky for the 10-year state Supreme Court seat over incumbent Daniel Kelly, 6,641-2,417. They also supported former Vice President Joe Biden over opposing candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, by a margin of 4,459-2,294.