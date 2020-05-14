The 2020 Census is still taking place despite the closures brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, and city residents are taking part in high numbers.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 77% of Stoughton residents had responded to the 2020 Census by Sunday, May 10, but efforts to collect the remaining forms will be delayed by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That compares favorably to the Dane County average of 72.3%. Rates in nearby communities included 70.9% in Fitchburg, 69.2% in Madison, 76.7% in Middleton and 81.1% in Oregon.
The statewide average is 66.1%.
The federal government announced in April that some of its operations would be delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including Census workers knocking on doors to collect Census forms from those who have not responded yet.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau website, the original schedule had Census workers interviewing households in person from May 13 through July 31. Those activities will now be taking place from Aug. 11 through Oct. 31.
Holly Licht, city clerk and head of the city’s Complete Count Committee formed to promote Census participation, said the committee has not been meeting because of the pandemic. However, the city is still using social media to promote Census participation.
Though some Census field operations have had their schedules adjusted, anyone who has not responded yet can visit my2020census.gov, call (844) 330-2020 or complete and return forms sent through the mail.