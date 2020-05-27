The City of Stoughton’s policy of adding sidewalks to reconstructed streets is still under revision.
Language is being adjusted to a 1997 policy requiring sidewalks on both sides of any new or reconstructed streets.
The revisions come after years of debate on whether the added safety and accessibility outweighs disrupt neighborhood character of neighborhoods at property owners’ expense.
The revision would not significantly change the policy, but rather clarify that a process for making exceptions exists.
The added language in the draft would allow deviation from the policy with council approval, stating “during design, special construction issues may be identified that may warrant special consideration.”
At last month’s meeting when a draft of the policy was presented, Ald. Tim Riley (Dist. 1), was concerned the language further restricted the City’s ability to deviate from policy rather than broaden it.
“It seems to me that the only authority we would have whatsoever is when there are special construction issues identified,” he said. “Right now we have broader authority than that.”
The policy was sent back to the Public Works committee to be further revised. It was expected to be discussed at the Thursday, May 21, meeting but the agenda item was moved to the Thursday, June 18, meeting to give members more time to discuss.
The current ordinance does not specify a process for deviating from the policy, though the council can do so, as it did in February on Grant Street. In that instance, the council decided to add a sidewalk on one side of Grant Street between Taft and Prospect streets, rather than both.
This compromise came after five months of debate whether sidewalks would harm trees and compromise the character of the neighborhood, and if this would out weigh the added safety and accessibility.
During the Feb. 11 meeting, Ald. Matt Bartlett (D- 4) said while looking for a house to buy, his family avoided the Grant Street neighborhood in part because it lacked sidewalks.
“We were looking for sidewalks so my kids could safely play in the front yard and walk, and walk to the school bus and ride their bikes and rollerblade safely and not have to do it in the street,” he said.
Once the Public Works committee decides on a draft of the policy, it will be brought to the council for debate and potential approval.