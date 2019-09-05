Creative minds are encouraged to gather at 51 South Thursday nights for new open mic performances.
For the time being, the Main Street bistro plans to host Open Mic night Thursdays from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. with a late night menu.
Artists are welcome to sign up for a 15 minute segment, with no reservation or cost required.
Since the first open mic night Thursday, Aug. 22, the event has drawn mostly musicians. Owners Trisha Brown and Ariya Yellow Bird hope more spoken word artists, acapella singers, storytellers and comedians will come check it out soon.
“There is a lot of talent in this town,” said Brown. “And we want to bring people together in a (unique) way.”
They are also looking for volunteer hosts, because each host brings with them a different personality as well as different following, they said.
The late night menu, starting at 7:30 p.m., includes $5 “BYO Burgers” with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of sauce. Pancakes, chips with guacamole, salsa, cheese dip or hummus are also available.
Greg Schoenmann, a regular performer and volunteer host, donates his time and stage equipment to the performers. He also has hosted the last two events, on Aug. 22 and Aug. 29, and encourages everyone to come.
“We try to make music available to everyone,” he said. “Anyone can do this.”