During the second Music Appreciation series the three member ensemble, the Avanti Piano Trio, played to an audience at the Stoughton Opera House.
The seven part series is supported by grants and donations and organized by former Stoughton High School choir director John Beutel and is in its 18th season. It started Monday, Sept. 30, this year and will continue until Nov. 11.
The Avanti Piano Trio played for an audience of roughly 30 people during a warm spring day. Joseph Ross plays the piano, Wes Luke on the violin and Hannah Wolkstein on the cello.