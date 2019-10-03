Cummins employees volunteered more than 400 hours of service to the Stoughton area community on Thursday, Sept. 19, during the company’s “Day of Caring.”
A group of more than 200 volunteers donated their time at six events, including planting more than two dozen trees around Stoughton to beautify the landscape with the Stoughton Area Tree Planting. Fifty volunteers worked with the United Way Snack Packs to bag up snacks for Dane County youth and 48 volunteers spent the day at the Dane County Humane Society.
Volunteers also helped out with the Stoughton Free Clinic, Second Harvest Food Bank and Holiday Mail For Heroes.